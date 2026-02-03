‘You Are the Worst Reporter!’ Trump LOSES IT on Kaitlan Collins, Tells Her She Never Smiles

President Donald Trump lost it on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, telling her she is “the worst reporter” and that she never smiles.

Trump took questions from reporters after signing legislation ending the partial government shutdown, which began over the weekend. At one point, the president called on Collins by asking, “Yeah, what do you want?”

Collins asked about the Department of Justice’s latest release of its files about Jeffrey Epstein, the sex trafficker who died in 2019.

“On the Epstein files, you talked about Democrats who were in there,” she said. “Elon Musk was also in there. And so was your commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, and correspondence that he had with him. Did you read those new files that were published by the Department of Justice?”

“No, I didn’t. I have a lot of things I’m doing, you know,” Trump replied. “A lot of things. I don’t know. You mentioned two names. I’m sure they’re fine. I’m sure they’re fine. Otherwise, it would’ve been major headlines.”

Collins then noted the reactions from Epstein survivors, who are frustrated with many of the redactions in the files. By law, the DOJ was supposed to release all files with only victims’ names redacted. However, other information has been redacted. Moreover, in at least dozens of instances, the DOJ released images of nude young women or possibly teenagers that were unredacted.

Here is the rest of their exchange:

COLLINS: A lot of women who are survivors of Epstein’s are unhappy with those redactions that came out. Some of them, entire witness interviews are totally blacked out. Do you think that they should be more transparency? TRUMP: Well, they’re also unhappy with the fact that they thought they released too much, you know? I heard that. And you tell me something else. No. I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, really. You know, now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get on to something else, like– COLLINS: Well, what would you say– TRUMP: –healthcare and, something that people care about. COLLINS: Yeah, what did you say? Go ahead. COLLINS What would you say to the survivors– TRUMP: You are so bad, you know? You are the worst reporter. No wonder. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face– COLLINS: I’m asking you about survivors– TRUMP: You know why? You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. And you’re a, you’re a very dishonest organization. And they should be ashamed of you.

The president moved on to another reporter. After he finished taking questions, aides ushered reporters out of the room, and Trump was still grousing about Collins.

“She never smiles,” Trump could be heard telling Sen. John Barrasso.

In a statement to Mediaite, a CNN spokesperson praised Collins.

“Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity. She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust,” the statement said.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!