Biden Explains to Jason Bateman Why Using Emergency Alert System to Remind People to Vote is a Bad Idea

President Joe Biden and actor Jason Bateman debated the best way to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

On the Wednesday edition of the SmartLess podcast, Biden sat down with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett to discuss his career and current state of the country.

During the conversation, Bateman proposed a unique idea to encourage more Americans to head to the voting polls next Tuesday.

“With the midterms on our doorstep. Okay. Two thirds of the seats that are up for grabs and the midterms are trending to be won by admitted election deniers. And then that means that elections and consequently democracy as a form of government will most likely be done away with or could be seriously threatened,” Bateman began.

“This is what they’re saying that their plan is once elected. So doesn’t that current real forecast, even declaration, justify some kind of emergency alert that asks for maximum attention and participation from every single voter in America?” he asked.

The actor would clarify that the alert would not advocate for either party but serve as a helpful reminder ahead of Election Day.

“Could I ask you to commit to consider over the next few days using your unique power as president to utilize the emergency alert system?” Bateman asked.

“It’s usually for the weather or killers or kidnapping, whatever. But I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to categorize this as, as a light crisis, an existential threat,” he added.

Bateman argued that a simple 20 second card flashing on the screen would be enough to encourage voters to get out and let their voices be heard.

“By the way the point you’re making is the point,” Biden said. “People have to vote. Look, the best example is the Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision said there’s a line from one of the justices saying, ‘Women have a right to vote. We’ll see if they do.’ You saw what happened in Tennessee. Women showed up and vote. Women are out registering men for the first time significantly for this new election.”

“I worry about the states that have the election deniers in them, making it harder practically for them to vote. That’s what I worry about the Supreme Court decisions on voting that are coming down, that are gonna be coming down,” he continued.

“But vote, vote, vote. That’s been my — I end all my speeches, everything I talk about. Yes. For me to do what you’re suggesting, I imagine it would end up being a gigantic fight. Whether I was using an emergency system designed to quote lives for political purposes,” he said.

Listen above via SmartLess.

