Bill Maher and Bryan Cranston Spar Over Critical Race Theory After Actor Calls it ‘Essential to Be Teaching’: Sounds Like You’re in the ‘Hollywood Woke Camp’

Comedian Bill Maher and Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston got into a heated debate regarding critical race theory.

On the Sunday edition of Club Random, Maher was joined by Cranston to talk about his childhood and long career, but at a certain point in the discussion the topic of their religious upbringing came into play — specifically, in Maher’s opinion, how Jesus never spoke against slavery.

The comedian noted that society takes many years to evolve, and change happens slowly. Cranston replied, “But for God’s sakes, it’s time. It’s 400 fucking years that we’ve dealt with this. And our country still has not taken responsibility or accountability.”

“For what?” Maher asked.

“For the history of the systemic racism that’s in this country,” Cranston replied.

When asked what the country should do, Cranston suggested that critical race theory was a good area to start.

“Critical race theory, I think is essential to be teaching,” he said. “I mean, teaching how the race trade and racism is systemic in everything we’ve done in government, in social activities. It’s embedded.”

As the conversation continued, Maher said, “But critical race can mean — it’s, I mean, it’s just one of these catchall terms. If you mean we should honestly teach our past. Of course. If you mean more what the 1619 book says, which is that it’s just the essence of America and that we are irredeemable — that’s just wrong.”

Cranston agreed but stressed the importance of being honest when teaching our countries history. The actor insisted that in states like Florida, they were doing away with that type of education.

“Because sometimes it veers often into things that are really not appropriate in schools,” Maher clarified. “If you’re telling five year olds that you’re either an oppressor or someone who was oppressed, you’re introducing ideas about race that are inappropriate for kids that age, who can’t understand it.”

Cranston called for common sense surrounding the curriculum, saying, “We have to find that time, that level of maturity when a child can understand that at certain times in this country’s history, there was a grave mistreatment of other human beings.”

“I think we get that,” Maher pushed back.

“Well, no, we don’t get it. What do you mean we get it?” Cranston replied.

“You drive me to drink,” Cranston would eventually say before attempting to change the subject to tequila.

“I just think we need to live in the year we’re living in,” Maher said. “And acknowledging progress is not saying, the past isn’t horrible or that we’re done and there’s no more work to be done. It’s just being realistic about where we are today and where we are today is nothing like the times you’re describing — as bad as they were.”

Maher elaborated that he believes the left is obsessed with the past. “Teachers and educators, trust me, they’re hyper aware of race. If anything, it is injected too much into everything. But you sound like you’re more in the Hollywood woke camp,” he told Cranston.

“It’s a humanistic camp,” Cranston insisted.

As they continued to discuss the topic, Maher said, “You seem to think that the country in 2023 is populated by seething racists who are unaware of our past and the obligation we have to do better.”

“I do agree that there are people who want to move forward without looking at the past. And when you move forward without looking at the past and course correcting, you’re in trouble because it can happen again,” Cranston insisted.

