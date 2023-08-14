Bill Maher Battles Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Over Her Plan For Free Housing and Education

Bill Maher and 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson went head to head during an at times heated debate over what should be given for free by the U.S. government.

Williamson and Maher debated socialism and discussed Willaimson’s campaign on the Sunday edition of Club Random with Bill Maher.

“Socialism is. I think it should always have been called ‘Capitalism Plus.’ Do I think we should get rid of capitalism? Not at all. But there is some need for socialism because there are some things that should not be left to the private sector, healthcare being one of them,” Maher explained.

“Thank you,” Williamson replied. “Tuition-free college, child care, paid family leave. Guaranteed housing, guaranteed sick pay.”

“No one has this much money, Marianne,” Maher quipped.

Williamson explained that the cost to supply those things would not outweigh the money that’s already being spent.

“It’s the same amount of money,” Williamson argued. “When you were talking about the private sector does some things and the public sector should be — That’s what you have in the hybrid economies of Scandinavia-”

“I’m talking about things like the news media, which would cost nothing if that used to be a loss leader. In other words, they didn’t expect to make a profit from it. So it wasn’t about getting eyeballs. That’s why the nightly news didn’t have 2 minutes of real news and then a fucking bear in a hot tub,” Maher said.

Maher outlined the areas of life that he thinks were “eaten by capitalism.”

“Prisons. News media. Health care,” Maher listed.

“And college — higher education,” Williamson added.

“No. The message we send to people about college is wrong. The message should not be everyone should go to college. College is fucking bullshit. Most of it. The message should be we need far less college and most people don’t need college to do whatever job they’re doing,” Maher replied.

While on the campaign trail, Williamson has called for Black reparations, universal healthcare, and free college tuition as a part of her plan as president.

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

