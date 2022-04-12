Bill Maher Mocks Bella Thorne’s Anxiety: ‘You Don’t Know What the F*ck’s Going on in the World, What Are You Upset About?’

Bill Maher mocked actress Bella Thorne over her battle with anxiety during a recent interview.

On Sunday’s episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, Thorne appeared as a guest and discussed her weed company Forbidden Flowers.

When asked why she started the company, she said “I fell into weed because of like severe stomach issues and anxiety. Like crippling anxiety and weed has really changed my life.”

Maher, who mixed himself a drink at the outset of the interview and slurred his words during the conversation, “what is it with you kids and anxiety? What is causing all the anxiety?”

“I think everything,” Thorne responded. “The way that the world is now it’s constant bad, bad, bad everywhere you look is so bad.”

“I find this to be a very disingenuous argument because your generation doesn’t know what’s going on in the world!” Maher said definitively. “So how can you be that fucking concerned about what’s going on in the world! I know what’s going on in the world! I should have the anxiety! I follow it, you kids don’t follow it. You don’t know what the fuck is going on in the world! What are you upset about?”

Thorne replied as Maher began to laugh hysterically, “I think there’s definitely things that we know what’s going on. Maybe we don’t know necessarily always the full story. 100% of the full story. We’re seeing it. We’re hearing it and we’re vocal about it.”

Maher began to shuffle loudly through a gift box Thorne had brought him while she continued, saying, “All these young kids growing up with this form of social media and media in general. It’s like, wow! Like, how long is it going to be before we’re just used to it and it’s just not that bad anymore.”

