Bill Maher held nothing back when discussing the problems facing California residents and says the issues may turn the state red.

Speaking on The Adam Carolla Show on Tuesday, Maher said “we know there’s been an exodus from this state. That’s partly because of high taxes and it’s partly because fire season is all year round. It’s also because people can’t fucking do anything.”

Host Adam Carolla and Maher spoke at length about regulations that inhibit California citizens. Both referenced the complexities of setting up their solar panels.

“I have a picture of eleven people at my house that finally showed. Eleven people. To turn on a lightbulb, basically, I had to build a shed to house the thing. I had to build its own home. Which could probably house the homeless, people could probably live in that shed,” Maher said.

He added, “All the regulations that, I mean, I don’t know if it’s Orwellian, or Kafka-esque, or both of them, but it’s just strange. Very strange. The hoops you had to jump through to do something that the state was advising you to do. Solar power was something- I thought I was being a good citizen trying to hook up.”

Carolla then chimed in with his own experience of installing solar panels. After reading all the state and county regulations Carolla decided, “fuck it,” and abandoned the project.

Maher jumped in to say, “‘fuck it’ is what so many people say about so many things out here [in California]. Eventually what they are going to say is ‘then fuck it to the Democratic party’. This is an achilles heel to this party that they have to come to terms with. I mean, they couldn’t build a railroad, they tried, from L.A. to San Francisco. Same thing with the housing- the homeless thing.”

“There are just too many people with their hand out. There are too many people who are unnecessary in this equation. This is kind of beyond politics and it will get hung on, deservedly so, the Democrats.”

Maher famously documented his solar power instillation issues on his HBO show back in 2021. He waited 1,131 days for the system to finally be turned on.

Listen above via The Adam Carolla Show



Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com