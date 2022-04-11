Blaze Co-Host Jokes About Anti-Lynching Law: If Only Emmett Till ‘Would’ve Stuck Around to See it’

Blaze TV co-host and producer Brandon Steele recently joked about the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act that was passed by the Senate.

In an episode of You Are Here from March 29th, Steele said, “I’m pretty sure the lynching bill actually gives you less time than just murder in the first.”

“As in, you get less time in prison?” asked co-host Sydney Watson.

“So it’s a hate crime technically, which I think all murders are a hate crime. You’ve clearly not enjoyed the other person, you just killed them,” Steele said. “They can face up to 30 years in jail from a lynching!”

“This is the new loophole,” Steele joked.

“Awww, thanks Biden,” Sydney chimed in.

“And only 70 years after Emmitt Till died. If only he’d stuck around to see it,” Steele concluded.

Emmett Till was 14-years-old when he was abducted and murdered in 1955 after whistling at a White woman. His death inspired many to join the Civil Rights movement.

Listen above via You Are Here.

