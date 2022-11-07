Candace Owens Fuels Paul Pelosi Attack Rumors, Baselessly Suggests Attacker Was in Car During Pelosi’s May DUI

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens fanned the flames of conspiracy during a recent podcast episode where she made baseless claims about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.

During the Monday edition of her show the Candace Owens Podcast, she dove into the story of Miguel Almaguer a journalist from NBC News whose report on the Pelosi attack, raised questions about the circumstances of the event and was eventually retracted.

In Almaguer’s report, sources close to the situation said Pelosi did not appear to be in distress with SFPD arrived at his door:

The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.

“I mean, it might be relevant that Paul Pelosi, who we’re supposed to believe is a victim and had his house broken into, opened the door and told police that he was fine, Right? It might be relevant to some of these lingering questions that we have,” Owens said Monday.

Owen’s proceeded to spread the false claim that Pelosi had a romantic relationship with the alleged attacker, David Depape. This rumor began to circulate from an article by the conspiracy publication the Santa Monica Observer which was proven to be false. Depape has confessed to breaking into the home with the intent to harm Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“My question would be, was Paul Pelosi maybe at the bar with this guy? Did he invite him over for a little late night cocktail and things got a little haywire? That story would make sense to me, right? It’s a little bizarre that the glass shards when you’re looking at them, apparently this is a break in, but the glass shards are all on the outside,” Owens said.

“But to ask these questions would make me a conspiracy theorist, not a journalist. A question that every well-meaning journalist should be asking themselves. I don’t know. We’re never gonna be able to find out, at least not until midterms are over, because at all costs, they must bury the story, and we may not find out beyond that,” she added.

Owens falsely connected the attack on Paul Pelosi to his May 2022 DUI charge in which he was involved in a 2-car crash in Napa County, California.

She made the unfounded claim that Pelosi had a passenger in the vehicle with him during the time of the crash, a detail not reported by major news sites.

“We are told that there was somebody else in the car with Paul Pelosi when he got his DUI. We don’t know who it is. Maybe it was David Depape himself?” Owens falsely suggested.

