NBC DELETES Report on Pelosi Attack From Website Over ‘Reporting Standards’ — WATCH Segment Here

NBC has deleted a story about the attack on Paul Pelosi from the Today Show web page because it “did not meet our reporting standards” — but you can watch the segment here.

A suspect named David DePape has confessed to breaking into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early last Friday morning and violently attacking her husband Paul Pelosi while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts.

Mr. Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday night, and on Friday morning, NBC’s Miguel Almaguer filed a report that is no longer available on the Today Show website.

Instead, the video has been deleted and the story has been appended with an editor’s note, which now reads:

Paul Pelosi released from the hospital six days after intruder attack Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday and is now recovering from a fractured skull and several other serious injuries at home. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY. Editor’s note: The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.

The report featured several asides that appeared to unnecessarily call into question certain aspects of the incident, and some ambiguous sourcing:

“When officers arrived here at the Pelosi home exactly a week ago today, they initially didn’t have any idea exactly what was going on. They knew they had a high priority call on their hand. What was unclear what was happening inside the property just behind me.”

“The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.”

“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear.”

“We still don’t know exactly what unfolded between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect for the 30 minutes they were alone inside that house before police arrived.”

Watch above via WNBC.

