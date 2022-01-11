Actor Daniel Craig has less-than-fond memories of his “fucking train wreck” introductory James Bond press conference from nearly two decades ago.

“People on your case,” Senior Awards Analyst Scott Feinberg said about the press conference on the latest episode of Awards Chatter podcast. “Basically it was a barrage of shit from there,” Feinberg added.

“I couldn’t have put it better myself,” Craig agreed. Feinberg then detailed all the criticisms and critiques Craig faced after being announced as the new Bond.

“I’ve watched bits of it,” Craig said of the press conference. “It’s a fucking train wreck. In some ways I regret the way that press conference went, in other ways I’m very happy the way that press conference went. I didn’t know how to turn on the charm, which was to be charming and be artful about it, ‘Oh that’s a lovely question how nice of to ask that,'”

Craig explained. “I just was, ‘Fuck you! You, fuck you as well!’ That’s all I wanted to say. All I could think of was, ‘Fuck you.’

The actor said his combativeness was a result of nerves. “I would say, because it was so alien to me, I was just terrified. I mean, that would be the simple honest truth. I was just terrified.”

Watch above via Awards Chatter podcast.

