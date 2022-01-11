Daniel Craig said he was so accustomed to getting injured on the sets of James Bond films and that it wouldn’t feel like a Bond movie if he didn’t get hurt.

“Quantum was probably to blame for a lot of it,” Craig said of his injuries while on the latest episode of the Awards Chatter podcast. “When we realize we didn’t have a script a lot of effort went into the stunts,” Craig quipped. “And of course, because I volunteered for most of the stunts in Casino, I ended up doing a lot more of the stunts and in Quantum, and there’s just there’s just a limit to what I was able to do.”

“We did too many stunts in Quantum and I hurt myself,” Craig continued. “I injured parts of my body and had to have surgery and things like that. Then I had hangovers of those injuries.”

Craig said he got injured so often doing the James Bond stunts that it became the norm. “It then became sort of just the regular. At the end of the day, I was just like, ‘That’s what happens.’ If you’re going to do something as physical as this, you’re going to get hurt,” Craig said. “Spectrum I broke my leg, I broke my ankle on No Time To Die. It wouldn’t have really been a Bond movie unless I’ve broken something.”

Listen above via Awards Chatter podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com