Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. invoked his father’s assassination while lamenting the denial of Secret Service protection to him on the campaign trail on Friday.

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” asserted Kennedy.

He continued:

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.” Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

According to the Secret Service, the agency “is authorized by law” to provide protection for “major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election.” The 2024 general election, which will be held on November 5, is over 460 days away.

As Washington Post national political reporter Michael Scherer pointed out, the Department of Homeland Security and congressional leadership decides who qualifies as a major candidate — and typically, they only designate likely party nominees as such.

Some more conspiratorial commentators were nevertheless outraged by the supposed injustice to Kennedy.

“Incredible. Absolutely incredible. This is evil,” declared Jason Whitlock.

“If this is true – it is monstrous. I am again not a fan of RFKjr’s policies, but when will America see that the ruling class is operating like a mob family,” submitted Glenn Beck.

Kennedy’s father was assassinated on the campaign trail by an anti-Zionist Palestinian terrorist in 1968 while he was vying for the Democratic presidential nomination

