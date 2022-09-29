Ex-Trump Official Kash Patel Defends Using QAnon Slogan: ‘What’s Wrong With It?’

Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to Trump’s last acting secretary of defense, is defending the unique way he’s been signing his new MAGA-inspired children’s book, The Plot Against the King.

The book details to children through fairytale tropes the story of “Hillary’s horrible plot against Trump” and the alleged stolen 2020 election.

Patel has released 10 special additions of the book where he signed the quote “WWG1WGA!” — “Where we go one, we go all,” a popular phrase used amongst the QAnon community.

He’s received criticism over his choice to use the phrase and recently addressed the issue on the Tuesday edition of the MG Show.

The interview, transcribed by Media Matters, included Patel along with hosts Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend.

“You wanna speak about that? Cause we use that term and get attacked for it all the time as well,” Pedersen asked.

“You know, it’s gotta — the time where they get to pigeonhole us into, friendly disinformation campaigns, or I should say they think are friendly — that time has come to an end. They don’t get to define what we mean when we say something,” Patel said.

He elaborated that the quote originated from a movie, the 1996 Ridley Scott film White Squall.

“‘Where we go one, we go all,’ is as you said, from a great movie that I watched a long time ago and people took to it. And so what, you know, it doesn’t mean everyone’s a conspiracy theorist and people keep asking me about all this Q stuff. I’m like, what does it matter?” Patel added.

“What I’m telling you is that there is truth in a lot of things that many people say and what I’m putting out there is the truth,” he added. “And how about we have some fun along the way. There’s so many people who subscribed to to ‘Where we go one, we go all,’ is mantra and it’s a, it’s what’s wrong with it.”

10 copies are now in circulation with the inscription and Patel is excited to see who buys the special copies.

“And so we had a fun thing. I was signing, literally, I signed 6,000 copies of The Plot Against the King this past weekend, down in Florida. And we said, ‘Hey, let’s have fun. Let’s put 10 signatures of ‘where we go one, we go all,’ And let’s not sell them for an above the normal price. Let’s just give them away in the lottery system.’ So there’s 10, there’s 10 out there and 10 people are gonna get it,” Patel concluded.

Listen above via MG SHOW.

