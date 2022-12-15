Fauci Claims Trump’s Comms Team Was Doing Opposition Research On Him: Felt ‘Waves Of Hostility’

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed former President Donald Trump’s White House communications team conducted opposition research on him during the height of Covid.

During the Thursday edition of The Axe Files, Fauci appeared as a guest to discuss his career and leadership during the Covid pandemic.

Host David Axelrod turned the conversation to Trump and Fauci’s relationship during the crisis.

“When he stood at the podium and he talked about hydroxychloroquine or when he talked about bleach, when he raised questions about masks and so on, did that make your job harder? Did it make the task of quelling the virus harder?” Axelrod asked.

“Yeah, it did David, and that’s why I had to make, and I made a decision which cost me. It was the right decision. I’d do it again. I was put in a position that was uncomfortable, but I had to do what I did,” Fauci began.

“And that is to publicly contradict the President of the United States,” Fauci added. “And as I’ve said continually, I have a great deal of respect for the office of the Presidency of the United States. And it was not a positive thing for me to be standing there and saying, ‘No, hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work. No, the virus is not gonna disappear like magic. Yes, we need to continue to test. By stopping testing, that doesn’t mean there are no cases, it means you’re not noticing the cases.'”

Fauci said this disagreement with the president led to “waves of hostility,” from people surrounding Trump.

“Well, what about waves of hostility from the president? Did he exchange any New York-isms with you?” Axelrod asked.

“Well, occasionally he did, but you know, it was much more the… outright hostility that was unleashed against me,” Fauci replied.

“It was kind of an interesting — in palace intrigue where you had the communication staff of the White House doing opposition research on me,” Fauci laughed.

“Could you imagine when you were in the White House, David, doing operation opposition research on one of your staff?” Fauci said.

“Well, when I was there, we had our hands full, so I don’t think I’d be spending time on that. No,” Axelrod said.

