Glenn Beck Says His Entire Show’s Been Removed From Apple Podcast Network ‘Without Explanation’

Commentator Glenn Beck’s entire show was removed from Apple’s podcast network on Wednesday, allegedly without warning or explanation.

Beck took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to voice his frustration and confusion over the situation. Based off the show’s Spotify page, episodes of Beck’s syndicated radio program, aptly titled The Glenn Beck Program, dated all the way back to 2017.

All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation. https://t.co/Cj4ZlzJsdk — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

“This is from Apple. ‘We found an issue with your show, The Glenn Beck Program, which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple Podcasts. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts,’ from the Apple Podcast team. They sent us a link and said, ‘For more details, go to the link.’ And the link only says your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts. Well, we got that one dummy,” Beck said.

“I mean — I cannot imagine what they are — what they’re basing this one on. I mean, have we even had strikes. Nothing, right? This is crazy. Crazy,” Beck told his team.

“You need to please retweet this and start a campaign to Apple to say put the podcast back on. This is absolutely freedom of speech. There’s nothing that we have said that would warrant any removal. Again, it’s probably just a glitch. But it’s amazing how we have to have a whole bunch of people point out the glitch before the glitch is found and it’s put back. Man, this is huge,” he added.

He even posted a screenshot of the less than informative notice his team received from Apple.

I have a feeling these “issues” with @Apple and others will keep happening the more we’re over the target. pic.twitter.com/RvATfZdUzJ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

As of 2PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, no search results appear for The Glenn Beck Program when searched on Apple Podcasts.



