Trump Cites New Poll To Proclaim ‘It’s Over’ For Ron DeSantis: ‘Go Home To Florida!’

Donald Trump cited a new presidential poll to declare the 2024 campaign of Republican rival Gov. Ron DeSantis is “over.”

“NEW POLL JUST OUT: TRUMP-60%, DESANCTUS-8%. It’s over for Ron DeSanctimonious, now in 3rd place. Ramaswamy now in 2nd. RMG Research. Go home to Florida, Ron, and work on Insurance costs, the highest in the Nation!” Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted by RMG Research, a “public opinion research firm,” that typically uses “text, email, apps and other platforms” to gather its numbers. The Heritage Foundation’s The Daily Signal web site noted that the polling took place from Aug. 11-14, before news of Trump’s Georgia indictment.

“The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points,” The Daily Signal noted, continuing:

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who tallied 13%, made the biggest gains over the past two months, rising from 3% in Rasmussen’s June 21-22 poll. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is third in the new poll with 8%, dropping 7 percentage points since Rasmussen’s Aug. 7-8 survey. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was fourth at 5%, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 4%. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina had 2%.

Trump complained to Fox News Digital that the Georgia indictment came “right smack in the middle” of his campaign to take back the presidency.

“This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago, was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans—by a lot—and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls,” Trump said in an exclusive interview Monday night.

Trump and 18 co-conspirators were indicted in Fulton County, GA, this week on charges including racketeering for using pressure tactics to try to overturn the 2020 election.

A separate RMG poll showed 44% of likely Republican primary voters said Trump should be excluded from the upcoming Republican primary debates if he did not sign the pledge to support the eventual Republican nomination.

32% said “change the rules and allow him to participate in the debates without signing the pledge.”

