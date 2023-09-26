‘Good Riddance’: Megyn Kelly Trashes Megan Rapinoe On Her Way Out

Megyn Kelly was delighted over the news of soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s retirement.

Kelly referred to the Sunday event as Rapinoe’s “last middle finger to the United States,” in a conversation with community activist Carrie Prejean Boller on the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

“Here’s Megan Rapinoe on her last middle finger to the United States, which made her rich, which gave her a college scholarship, which gave her $7 million a year, reportedly, in endorsements and fees for playing soccer for us on her swan song out the door,” Kelly said.

Kelly played a clip from the event in which Rapinoe continued her protest of the National Anthem.

“Scowling with her hands behind her back as the little girls in front of her put their hands on their heart. She doesn’t sing one word. She doesn’t touch her heart. She looks angry,” Kelly remarked.

As the conversation progressed Boller called Rapinoe a narcissist.

“She is the epitome of narcissism, in my opinion. I mean, think of all the privileges she’s had. Think of all the money that she’s made. ‘Oh, she’s so oppressed and she’s standing up for things.’ No, she’s not. She’s an absolute national disgrace to our country. And most normal people in this in this country agree with that, that they can’t stand that woman. I’m so glad that she’s done playing soccer. She’s ruined women’s soccer,” Boller said.

Kelly ridiculed Rapinoe for, despite receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden, refusing to participate in the anthem.

“She sets a terrible example for our little girls. All I can say is thank God those girls were looking forward and not looking back at Megan Rapinoe. Let’s hope it’s true metaphorically. In addition to being an actual physical reality, because she is no role model, good riddance,” Kelly said.

“And I hope she rides off into the sunset to be alone with Sue Bird. I hope I never have to listen to her comment on any soccer game or anything in the future because she doesn’t deserve it. She’s not grateful for the support this country has shown her,” Kelly added, referencing Rapinoe’s partner.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

