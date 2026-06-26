‘Vile Sh*t!’ Megyn Kelly Bombarded From All Sides Over ‘Explicitly Racist’ Rant on Trump SCOTUS Win

Megyn sends a message to the Haitians who lost their TPS today: “Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours. That’s because we filled it with our work ethic, culture, and values. You being here only dilutes it for us… GO BACK TO FUCKING HAITI!” pic.twitter.com/ZEMWe3rvvF — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 25, 2026

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly was bombarded from all sides over a rant that was even called “explicitly racist” by a longtime White Nationalist.

The Supreme Court announced a pair of 6-3 decisions on Thursday, one (Mullin v. Al Otro Lado) involving asylum-seekers arriving at the border and another (Mullin v. Doe) on the rescission of Temporary Protected Status.

It was the latter post that prompted a celebratory rant from Kelly that earned labels like “Vile sh*t” and “100% racist” on X:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: And look, this has been going on for over a dozen years. Go home, get out! We know our country is better than yours! That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values! You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it! And half of you people, more than half, you won’t assimilate! We don’t want you! We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out! Go home! Go back to f*cking Haiti! (Sorry.). I’m just, I’m thinking about our friends in Ohio. Who’ve been dealing with these TPS Haitians for years now, who are drunk driving all over their towns and killing people. This is the whole cats and dogs thing. Like they don’t want to live like Americans live. And this was supposed to be a temporary, it was supposed be temporary help. And it’s turned into another back door way of allowing someone permanent residency here. And they take advantage of all of our public services and our–

Kelly was proud enough of the rant that she shared it to X and got the sort of attention she was likely craving. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, longtime conservatives like Steve Gutowski, Ryan Saavedra, Jonah Goldberg, and Nick Gillespie, and even right-wing figures with White Nationalist histories like Richard Spencer and Richard Hanania joined critics to pile on the rant:

When I was hanging out on white nationalist blogs circa 2010, there was a taboo on being this explicitly racist. https://t.co/c446iptONC — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 25, 2026

Of all the people I would have imaged ending up as an obnoxious white nationalist, Megyn Kelly was low on my list. https://t.co/FXPerSyWtf — Richard Spencer 🇺🇦 (@RichardBSpencer) June 26, 2026

(Retweeted by Jake Tapper)

Without getting into the substance, suffice it to say if saying “Welcome Haitians!” would get Megyn more screen time and “relevance” she’d be saying that. https://t.co/DPeEESeYwu — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 26, 2026

This is really despicable. https://t.co/fYyFHO7f08 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) June 26, 2026

People who are illegally in the U.S.—especially those who do not assimilate, commit crimes, mooch of the system, etc…—need to be deported. But you do not have to be ugly and hateful about it. Also, acting like this, while it might get her more views (all she cares about)… https://t.co/zWrBOhCcoM — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) June 26, 2026

Profoundly racist. Morally reprehensible https://t.co/nbLwxnjiJC — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) June 26, 2026

This is just vile. Imagine having every privilege and opportunity in the world and choosing to dedicate your platform to spreading hatred about vulnerable people. Hope you find whatever humanity you’re missing, Megyn. https://t.co/UwJEjUuLbi — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) June 26, 2026

The # of Haitians who enriched our culture more than this frigid monster is endless. New Orleans is Mobile without them. Pierre Toussaint financed St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral. Basquiat’s art. Blake Griffin’s oops. Ralph Gilles designed the Chrysler 300. Go back to Ireland… https://t.co/fK5cRbJuKf — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 26, 2026

Why is she so angry? If she’s so inherently superior she should really be a bit more chill shouldn’t she? https://t.co/SxGeHJc1sx — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 26, 2026

We are living in very dangerous times https://t.co/G03O70528Q — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) June 26, 2026

Pray for her soul.

It’s dark.

And deeply racist. https://t.co/CIC3K8LEEl — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 26, 2026

When Megyn was accused of being racist for suggesting it was OK to wear dark makeup when in costume as a specific black person or character, I genuinely thought she was getting a raw deal. I apologize. Hard to get more racist than this. https://t.co/FWERpB5Ikb — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) June 26, 2026

There were pro-MAGA figures who cheered her on, as well as accounts like “Boston Waffen”:

The people calling her wrong are the same ones who said that deporting Haitians back to Haiti is a death sentence. https://t.co/1dVafbNV6n — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 26, 2026

I love her so much https://t.co/VCbXlQj2tr — MILO (@Nero) June 25, 2026

The perfect woman doesn’t ex- https://t.co/2BGHoOeUmQ — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) June 26, 2026

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

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