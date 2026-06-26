‘Vile Sh*t!’ Megyn Kelly Bombarded From All Sides Over ‘Explicitly Racist’ Rant on Trump SCOTUS Win

Tommy ChristopherJun 26th, 2026, 12:50 pm
 

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly was bombarded from all sides over a rant that was even called “explicitly racist” by a longtime White Nationalist.

The Supreme Court announced a pair of 6-3 decisions on Thursday, one (Mullin v. Al Otro Lado) involving asylum-seekers arriving at the border and another (Mullin v. Doe) on the rescission of Temporary Protected Status.

It  was the latter post that prompted a celebratory rant from Kelly that earned labels like “Vile sh*t” and “100% racist” on X:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: And look, this has been going on for over a dozen years. Go home, get out! We know our country is better than yours!

That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values! You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it!

And half of you people, more than half, you won’t assimilate! We don’t want you! We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out! Go home! Go back to f*cking Haiti!

(Sorry.).

I’m just, I’m thinking about our friends in Ohio. Who’ve been dealing with these TPS Haitians for years now, who are drunk driving all over their towns and killing people. This is the whole cats and dogs thing.

Like they don’t want to live like Americans live. And this was supposed to be a temporary, it was supposed be temporary help.

And it’s turned into another back door way of allowing someone permanent residency here. And they take advantage of all of our public services and our–

Kelly was proud enough of the rant that she shared it to X and got the sort of attention she was likely craving. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, longtime conservatives like Steve Gutowski, Ryan Saavedra, Jonah Goldberg, and Nick Gillespie, and even right-wing figures with White Nationalist histories like Richard Spencer and Richard Hanania joined critics to pile on the rant:

(Retweeted by Jake Tapper)

There were pro-MAGA figures who cheered her on, as well as accounts like “Boston Waffen”:

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

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