Here Are The Top 50 Podcasts in America For the Second Quarter of 2021

A new survey reveals which podcasts were the most listened to for the first quarter of 2021.

The ranking was compiled by Edison Research, which used data from the Podcast Consumer Tracking Report. The list of 50 podcasts was crafted from a survey of 8,000 podcast listeners from the Q3 2020 through Q2 2021 period, and it includes an analysis of the audience size and percentage breakdown for individual networks.

Spotify’s massive investment in Joe Rogan is still paying off: The Joe Rogan Experience remains the most popular podcast in the country. Their other exclusive podcasts also seem to be doing well — Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy has jumped from 15th to 11th place since 2020, and Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert is holding steady at 18th place.

On the Apple side of things, The Daily podcast, courtesy of The New York Times and host Michael Barbaro, takes 2nd place on the list. Next is Crime Junkie, followed by This American Life, then Stuff You Should Know which took the number 5 slot from My Favorite Murder.

Here’s the full list, via Podnews.

