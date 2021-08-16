Here Are The Top 50 Podcasts in America For the Second Quarter of 2021

A new survey reveals which podcasts were the most listened to for the first quarter of 2021.

The ranking was compiled by Edison Research, which used data from the Podcast Consumer Tracking Report. The list of 50 podcasts was crafted from a survey of 8,000 podcast listeners from the Q3 2020 through Q2 2021 period, and it includes an analysis of the audience size and percentage breakdown for individual networks.

Spotify’s massive investment in Joe Rogan is still paying off: The Joe Rogan Experience remains the most popular podcast in the country. Their other exclusive podcasts also seem to be doing well — Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy has jumped from 15th to 11th place since 2020, and Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert is holding steady at 18th place.

On the Apple side of things, The Daily podcast, courtesy of The New York Times and host Michael Barbaro, takes 2nd place on the list. Next is Crime Junkie, followed by This American Life, then Stuff You Should Know which took the number 5 slot from My Favorite Murder.

Here’s the full list, via Podnews.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. The Daily

3. Crime Junkie

4. This American Life

5. Stuff You Should Know

6. My Favorite Murder

7. Pod Save America

8. Office Ladies

9. Serial

10. The Ben Shapiro Show

11. Call Her Daddy

12. Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

13. Planet Money

14. Up First

15. Radiolab

16. Dateline NBC

17. Fresh Air

18. Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard

19. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

20. The Dave Ramsey Show

21. The Dan Bongino Show

22. H3 Podcast

23. Criminal

24. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

25. WTF with Marc Maron Podcast

26. The Michelle Obama Podcast

27. TED Talks Daily

28. Hidden Brain

29. Impaulsive with Logan Paul

30. Bill Simmons Podcast

31. Freakonomics Radio

32. The Joe Budden Podcast

33. The Rachel Maddow Show

34. SmartLess

35. The Moth

36. Code Switch

37. The Breakfast Club

38. Reply All

39. Rush Limbaugh Morning Update

40. VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

41. NPR News Now

42. The Mark Levin Show

43. Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast

44. How I Built This with Guy Raz

45. Lore

46. Last Podcast On The Left

47. NPR Politics Podcast

48. Dr Death

49. The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

50. Pardon My Take

