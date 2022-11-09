Howard Stern Annihilates ‘Crazy’ Kari Lake and ‘F*cking Nut Job Place’ Arizona for Potentially Electing Her: ‘Who Votes for This Woman?!’

Shock jock Howard Stern is not a fan of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

On the Wednesday edition of his SiriusXM radio program, The Howard Stern Show, the host spoke about the midterm election results from Arizona, whose gubernatorial race is still too close to call

Stern began by bashing Lake’s treatment of the media. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Lake promised to be their “worst fricking nightmare for eight years” if she were to secure the job as Governor.

“We will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years. I can’t wait to be working with you,” she proclaimed.

Stern lambasted Lake’s remarks to the media on Wednesday morning.

“We have a free press. We like the press. We want people looking into you. We wanna know if there’s corruption. We like Watergate, we like reporters who tell us what’s going on. When did this country become so fucking backwards. ‘I’m gonna get all the reporters.’ You mean some guy goes into journalism and you’re gonna get him. He’s trying to make a living,” Stern said.

As the conversation continued, Stern added, “What does it mean when you’re against reporters? In other words, ‘I wanna do whatever I wanna do and I don’t want any criticism.'”

“‘You don’t get to evaluate what I’m doing.’ I mean, what? These are crazy people. These are nut jobs. These are not Americans. These are traitors. They don’t believe in the American way. They wanna lock up the reporter. They’re gonna be the worst nightmare to the reporters,” he added.

“At one time, we used to talk about how we had freedom of the press. Like it was a plus,” exclaimed co-host Robin Quivers.

“I mean, who votes for this woman? How did she get three votes?” Stern added.

At one point Stern accidentally said Lake had won the governor race, but his producers quickly corrected him, saying the race was too close to call.

“That’s sad. That’s so sad. That’s a shame that it’s too close to — That means somebody buys into her saying, ‘I’m gonna be the worst enemy of the press,'” he said.

Quivers reminded Stern that Lake was running in Arizona.

“I used to have this fantasy when I was a kid that one day I would live in Arizona. I don’t know why — I never had been to Arizona, but I guess maybe from watching Westerns and stuff, I always wanted to live in Arizona. And then when I made a couple of bucks, I used to go there, you know, on vacations and stuff. Lovely place, Arizona. I was like, ‘You know, man, it’d be cool to live in Arizona one day. They got that fucking red clay desert or some shit like that. And it’s very healing, spiritual. You go on hikes. I like to hike.’ Now I don’t wanna live there. It’s fucking nut job place. How could you have people who would vote for this woman when she says, ‘I’m gonna be the worst nightmare?'” Stern said.

“Fucked up man. This country’s getting more and more fucked up,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com