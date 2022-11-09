WATCH: Sean Penn Gifts One of His Two Oscars to Ukraine Because That Will Totally Help Win the War

Ukraine will now have a new weapon to fight back against the Russian invasion that began all the way back in February: a genuine Academy Award.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been visited by a number of celebrities as he leads his country through the war, and the most recent was Fast Times at Ridgemont High star Sean Penn, who handed the president and former actor one of his two Oscars.

“It’s just a symbolic, silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights,” Penn said after handing the Oscar over in a video posted to social media. Penn won Oscars in 2009 for Milk and in 2004 for Mystic River. He’s been nominated three other times.

This is not Penn’s first time visiting Ukraine, and he informed Zelensky that despite having two golden statues, he wants this one back.

“When you win, bring it back to Malibu because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here,” the actor said.

The lovefest between Zelensky and Penn did not end there. The Ukrainian president displayed Penn’s Oscar and then showed him a plaque honoring him on the Walk of the Brave, honoring Ukrainian heroes.

“There are three places in the world that all the pride of my life will be,” Penn said. “The place where my daughter was born, the place where my son was born, and this.”

Zelensky posted on Instagram that it was Penn’s third time in the country.

“American actor and film director Sean Penn @seanpenn came to Ukraine for the third time during the full-scale war already,” he wrote. “This time our meeting was special. Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country. It will be in Ukraine until the end of the war.”

