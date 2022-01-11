Howard Stern has already called for Aaron Rodgers to be kicked out of the NFL for his vaccine stance, and now he’s calling for tennis star Novak Djokovic to be banned from playing tennis.

Djokovic has chosen not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and is now allegedly being investigated by The Australian Border Force for submitting a false travel declaration upon his arrival in Australia.

“That fucknut Djokovic,” Stern ranted on the latest edition of his SiriusXM radio show. “What a fucking asshole,” Stern added. “The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine. They should throw him right the fuck out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye.”

Stern then accused Djokovic of lying about having gotten Covid. “He could be lying,” Stern said. “He could be lying. He’s a douchebag. He’s a fucknut.”

Stern continued that Djokovic should be kicked out of tennis for being selfish. “You should be out of tennis. He doesn’t care about anyone else,” Stern said. “Stay away from other people. That’s like saying smoking is a private decision. Well that’s true. But don’t smoke in my face fucknut. What a dummy. Just a big dumb tennis player.”

Stern concluded that Djokovic shouldn’t speak unless it’s about tennis. “If you wanna talk tennis I’ll talk to you. Other than that you should shut your mouth.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show

