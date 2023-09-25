Howard Stern Hits Back at Trump: Seeing Me on Conservative Media Got Him ‘All Charged Up’

Howard Stern pushed back on former President Donald Trump for his late night Truth Social tirade against the radio host for declaring himself woke.

Last week, Stern went viral after he declared himself woke, boasting about receiving another vaccine booster and his belief that the 2020 election results were real.

This irked the former president, who called Stern a “weirdo” in a Truth Social post over the weekend. On Sunday, just after midnight, Trump posted, “The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years.”

“I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer. I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!” Trump wrote.

Stern hit back at Trump’s comment on the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, first explaining that he was very confused over why Trump would be talking about him in the first place.

“I put all the pieces together. So a couple of days ago, I went on the air and said that I’m woke. Now, I tell you the truth, I don’t know what woke means, but to me, I said on the air. And by the way, when I said this on the air, I never, ever thought anyone would care that I’m saying this. It shocks me how the dumbest shit that I talk about becomes somehow news. It’s weird,” Stern said.

Stern explained that to him woke means not being mad at Bud Light for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, getting the covid vaccine, supporting gay rights, and programs like social security and medicaid.

“I don’t know what woke exactly means. But I guess the opposite of woke to me is asleep and I think I’m awake,” Stern said.

Stern said he believes his comments got the former president “all charged up.”

“My thought was — What? Imagine you got to be the 45th president of the United States and you’re sitting and writing about Howard Stern. Whether he’s woke. You know, all of a sudden Trump saw me being discussed on all his conservative media things and he got charged up. And I’m disloyal? I stole the excitement for a minute or two,” Stern said.

