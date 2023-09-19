‘I Want to Read Legitimate News Sources’: Howard Stern Proudly Declares He’s ‘Woke, Motherf*cker!’

Howard Stern says critics calling him “woke” are actually paying him a compliment.

Stern discussed the topic on the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show. Stern played a clip from a fan’s YouTube video in which the fan stated that he’s a big fan of Stern but said the radio host had gone “woke.”

“I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke,” Stern said.

“By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you fucking want,” Stern declared.

“I’m not for stupidity, you know. I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid. Fucking science. This fucking country is so great,” Stern celebrated.

Stern says he loves being woke.

“I am woke, motherfucker, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged,” Stern said of the 2020 election. “I am woke. I think that’s a compliment.”

