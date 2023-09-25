Scorching New Yorker Mag Cover Depicts Trump, Biden, McConnell and Pelosi All Using Walkers

The latest cover of The New Yorker magazine depicts some of America’s most powerful political leaders in a footrace, but not exactly in the top athletic form they’d probably be hoping for. President Joe Biden, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and former President Donald Trump are all racing for the finish line — with the assistance of walkers.

Here is the full image, shared by Alex Thompson on Twitter/X:

The New Yorker cover

(And the cover story)https://t.co/57ec6U0r6h pic.twitter.com/lIgLt3QhNB — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 25, 2023

The cover story accompanying the image, “Barry Blitt’s ‘The Race for Office'” by Francoise Mouly, discusses what has been called a “gerontocracy,” goes even further, calling America a potential “sclerotic gerontocracy,” which sounds even more painful. It also touched upon some of the more visceral yet increasingly pedestrian aspects of aging which both Blitt and Mouly (both in their 60s) share with each other and the “irony and absurdity” of the four politicians above trying to run the country while their bodies are physically going into retirement:

Blitt, who, at sixty-five, is a qualified member of the past-their-prime cohort, also drew from his own experience. As a fellow old duffer (I’m nearly three years older than he is), I called him for a kvetch fest and was rewarded with talk of borrowed walkers, missing teeth, lost hair, and some new belly buttons.

Joking aside, it’s important to note that while their talents are recognized and appreciated, neither Blitt nor Mouly are asking anyone to vote for them to run the country. So take that with a gentle dose of Maalox.

