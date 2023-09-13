‘Idolatry’: Swisher and Galloway Slam New Elon Musk Bio For Not Taking Hard Stance Against Subject

Podcaster Kara Swisher gave her honest review of the new biography about Elon Musk and didn’t hold back.

Swisher and her podcast co-host Scott Galloway talked about the book which was written by Walter Isaacson, released Tuesday.

The book offered a deep look into the mysterious tech guru as Isaacson devoted the last two years of his life to shadowing Musk. It’s comprised of a dive into Musk’s past and interviews with close family and friends.

Swisher, who has voiced her own criticism of Musk in recent years was not impressed.

“I did a mini-review because I’m reading all these reviews that are trying really hard not to insult Walter. I’m interviewing him later this week. I like Walter. I can’t say I like this book, I’ll be honest with you,” Swisher said.

“Sad and smart son slowly morphs into mentally abusive father he abhors except for with rockets, cars and more money, often right, sometimes wrong. Petty jerk always. Might be crazy in a good way, but also a bad way. Pile of babies, not Steve Jobs. You’re welcome,” Swisher said.

Swisher took issue with Isaacson not voicing his viewpoint on Musk.

“It’s a lot of silence without coming to conclusions about someone. He wants to have it both ways, Walter does — as a writer,” Swisher said.

“I kind of wanted a little bit more analysis from a smart person that Walter is. It actually makes Elon boring? I don’t know what to say,” Swisher noted.

Galloway noted that Isaacson, who also penned Steve Jobs’ biography, will go down “as the iconic biographer of our generation.” But, he admitted his content may set a bad example for young business leaders.

“Walter is engaging in our favorite pastime right now. And that’s an idolatry of innovators that excuses cruelty, that excuses antisemitism, excuses misogyny, excuses being, quite frankly, not an ideal father, as long as you’re really fucking rich. He’s being an apologist, an apologist for this new class of assholes called tech innovators,” Galloway said.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast.

