Jerry Seinfeld Slams Hollywood Award Shows as ‘Horse Sh*t’: ‘Is There Anything Stupider?’

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld went after award shows during a recent interview, branding the affairs as “horse shit.”

During the Monday edition of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Seinfeld spoke of the unnecessary celebration of “the best” in the industry.

Seinfeld said the industry wants to break people and see how they act under pressure.

“We wanna see people under duress. I don’t really know why, but that’s all of sports. And it’s a large part of the biz too, right?” Seinfeld said.

“‘Oh, this person’s a great standup. They’re gonna give him a sitcom where they’re gonna give him a movie part. I wonder if he can handle that. You know, we’re gonna turn it up. We’re gonna turn the light brighter. We wanna know how much guts do they have? How much self control of their thing do they have?’ We wanna break people,” he added.

Seinfeld credited this mentality for the influx of award shows.

“That’s why, you know, all these stupid singing shows and talent shows. We like to try and break people. Is there anything stupider than an award show?” he began.

“We’re gonna compete. These two movies are gonna compete. What do you mean compete? It’s not two horses, you know, it’s two movies. How can you say, we’re gonna say this one is better? You can’t, it’s fake. It’s horse shit,” Seinfeld joked.

Host Dax Shepard joined in, agreeing with Seinfeld and questioning how the movies are evaluated.

“Yeah. One came out like two weeks before Christmas. You’re already in a great mood. You evaluated this movie like — with Christmas cheer. What do we do with that? We gonna factor for that when we evaluate these movies?” Shepard said.

“Yeah. And these stupid people, myself, I’ve been sat there like an idiot at these award shows, and we’re gonna put a camera on ’em and we’re gonna watch ’em win and lose. It’s so completely contrived. There is no real competition,” Seinfeld replied.

“It’s like two tomato sauces competing,” he continued. “You can’t — they’re just different tomato sauce. What do you mean? We’re gonna — best picture. What a stupid phrase. Best actor. Best what? For who? When?

“No, it’s preposterous,” Shepard agreed.

“They’re doing different parts. It’s so stupid,” Seinfeld concluded.

Listen above via Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

