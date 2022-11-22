Mike Pompeo Claims the President of America’s Teachers Union is ‘More Dangerous’ Than Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten is more dangerous than Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate, told Semafor at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas that “making sure we don’t teach our kids crap in schools” is something he would run on.

“I get asked, ‘Who’s the most dangerous person in the world? Is it Chairman Kim, is it Xi Jinping?’” said Pompeo. “The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten. It’s not a close call. If you ask, ‘Who’s the most likely to take this republic down?’ It would be the teachers’ unions, and the filth that they’re teaching our kids, and the fact that they don’t know math and reading or writing.”

“If our kids don’t grow up understanding America is an exceptional nation, we’re done,” he added. “If they think it’s an oppressor class and an oppressed class, if they think the 1619 Project, and we were founded on a racist idea — if those are the things people entered the seventh grade deeply embedded in their understanding of America, it’s difficult to understand how Xi Jinping’s claim that America is in decline won’t prove true.”

Weingarten is head of the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teacher’s union in the United States, but number one for appearing in controversial news stories. Weingarten is frequently combative with conservatives and Republicans and does not hold back in her public opinions on controversial issues, including very prominently on the subject of parental input.

Weingarten’s response to Pompeo was in keeping with that publicly aggressive demeanor.

“He needs to fund his campaign,” she said. “He doesn’t have a base so he is trying to get millions from the anti-union, anti-public-education billionaires like Betsy DeVos.”

“Pompeo is desperate to be labeled as the extremist in the Republican presidential primary,” she added. “He’s using the same strategy, the extremist’s strategy that didn’t work for them in 2018, 2020, and ’22. And he’s flooding the zone with disinformation. And what’s dangerous about that is that it will lead to violence. He’s decided to use his campaign to foment hate and division.”

Weingarten previously agreed with a controversial letter sent to the Biden administration comparing angry parents to terrorists, and has said that parental rights bills are how “wars start.”

