Jimmy Kimmel Reveals He’s Lost Half of His Fan Base Since He Started Criticizing Trump

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed in a podcast interview the price in some areas of going after former President Donald Trump.

Kimmel was a guest on the Naked Lunch podcast hosted by Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal where he discussed his career.

During the conversation, they talked about Kimmel tackling political topics on his show.

“Does ABC ever say to you, ‘Hey, could you not just attack this side and lay off a little bit? Cause we are gonna lose those people?'” Rosenthal asked

Kimmel said, “There was at one time, maybe, I don’t know, like right around the beginning of this whole like Trump thing where — ”

“This is now eight years ago?” Rosenthal inquired.

“Yeah. Something like that. Maybe not quite that long ago that that was like kind of hinted at,” Kimmel responded. But I just said, ‘Listen, I get it. I mean, I don’t disagree. I mean, you’re right. I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that,'” Kimmel said.

“I mean, when I, you know, 10 years ago, among like Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host,” he continued. “You know, at least according to the research that they did. And I get it, if that’s what they want to do, I just said, ‘Listen, if that’s what you wanna do, I understand and I don’t begrudge you for it, but I’m not going to do that. So, you know, if you want somebody else to host the show, then that’s fine. That’s okay with me. I’m just not gonna do it like that.'”

Kimmel said ABC supported him in his decision.

“They knew I was serious. I mean, you know… I couldn’t live with myself. I see this, you know?” Kimmel said.

“Well you’re doing a public service. You (Stephen) Colbert, the Seth Meyers, these are the guys. You’re the guys who I don’t think of I make us feel like we’re not alone,” Rosenthal added.

“I don’t think of it in that grandiose a way. But I do think, like, you know, I love this country too. I mean, you know, that flag doesn’t belong to them. This is ours. And when I see somebody coming in and ruining it, I’m gonna say something about it. That’s it. That’s as simple as that,” Kimmel concluded.

Listen above via Naked Lunch.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com