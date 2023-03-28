Joe Rogan Blasts Media for ‘Conveniently’ Ignoring Major Stories, Instead Continuing to Push January 6th Coverage

Joe Rogan made fun of mainstream news outlets for constantly covering stories like the January 6th insurrection, while claiming that bigger stories fly under the radar.

The conversation happened during the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where he sat down with physician Peter Attia.

During their conversation, which largely centered on health, the topic of the media and protests in France over pension reform came up.

“The media has lost its hold over the narrative,” Rogan declared. “Now, the media conveniently leaves out anything that it doesn’t want to be at the front and center — in terms of things that people concentrate on and talk about.”

“Like one of the greatest examples that’s happening right now is this massive protest in France. Massive protest in France. Nine million people on the street, literally up in arms,” Rogan said.

“Macron in France. Takes his fucking $80,000 watch off under the table while he’s talking to people about tightening up and about how you know this has to be done,” Rogan said.

Rogan also referenced the protests in Israel after citizens became unhappy with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judicial reform.

“And you’re not hearing a fucking peep about it, you know?” Rogan said. “All it is, is like ‘January 6th. January 6th. Did you see what they did? — Trump is coming back, but January 6th looms large.'”

“How about the fact that the guy who’s the president right now can’t form a fucking sentence. He makes up words and stumbles through things and no one says a goddamn thing about it,” Rogan said.

