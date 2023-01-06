Joe Rogan Declares With Trump As President ‘The Morons Had a King’

Podcast host Joe Rogan labeled former President Donald Trump “king” of the “morons” on his popular show, which attracts a right-of-center audience.

On the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with Barstool President Dave Portnoy to discuss an array of current events.

At one point during their conversation, the topic of Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) came up. Santos has been under fire for publicly lying about his past, everything from his education to his finances to even how his own mother died.

Portnoy explained the situation to Rogan.

“This stuff makes me laugh, but it’s actually kind of scary,” Portnoy admitted.

“It is scary, but it’s also funny. It is funny if there’s no consequences. It’s scary cause there are, cause that guy does get to vote and he’s completely full of shit, I guess,” Rogan replied.

“Understatement. Yeah,” Portnoy agreed.

As the discussion continued, Rogan insisted there will be more people like Santos in the future.

“He won’t be the last, there will be more like him. There’s — there’s a fucking litany. There’s a whole fucking line of those people that are full of shit,” Rogan said. “It’s a gross world.”

“It’s a gross compromised world. And the only way to stop it is to get money outta politics,” he continued. “And how do you do that now? Who the fuck is gonna sign off on that?”

“I mean, who the fuck is gonna sign off on getting rid of all the special interest groups, getting rid of all the lobbyists? No one. So it’s like, that’s why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump getting into power because he was such an outsider,” Rogan said.

“They didn’t know how to do it,” Portnoy added. “Their brains were so trained they didn’t know how to deal with him. Everything they thought, like the years and years of politics worked against them. Like everything he did was not what they’d expect and they didn’t know how to react to it.”

“And the morons had a king,” Rogan said. “There’s a lot of morons.”

“And it doesn’t matter what he’s saying, like for them, he represents them and he represents the ‘anti’ of the — and like ‘He’s not perfect, but at least he’s real.’ Like there’s that sort of thought process that he played with and also people that didn’t — they didn’t feel represented by someone who was ever in charge. And now this guy is and it’s their guy,” Rogan concluded.

