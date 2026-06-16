Chris Hayes Mocks Fox News Report on Trump’s Algae-Infested Reflecting Pool: ‘Does That Guy Realize We Can See?!’

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes threw some shade at Jesse Watters Primetime producer Johnny Belisairo on Tuesday night over a segment that ran on Fox News the previous day.

Hayes recapped the ongoing saga of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which President Donald Trump has fixated on in his second term. The president has insisted that his Democratic predecessors badly neglected the pool and that its state required his personal attention. However, the pool has been plagued by algae blooms in recent days, and workers have taken to dumping bottles of hydrogen peroxide in an attempt to kill the algae.

“Trump is laser-focused on this in a way that, well, you really wish a president was not,” Hayes stated on Tuesday’s All In. “And so his government hired a Virginia contractor in a corrupt, noncompetitive process to fix what President Obama had supposedly ruined. And they agreed to pay the firm $13.1 million, seven times the amount Trump initially said the job would cost because it had to be done for the big Fourth of July celebration. The contractor inflated their profit margin, according to a government analysis of costs obtained by The New York Times, charging 20% for a job where the typical margin is six to 12%.”

Hayes then posited that Trump became obsessed with the Reflecting Pool because he “got in his head that the reflecting pool was just like a swimming pool, and it should look clean and clear, like his swimming pool at Mar-a-Lago… except it’s not a pool you can swim in, because it’s not a swimming pool, and it doesn’t have the same cleaning systems or the same purpose. It’s a reflecting pool full of largely stagnant water. And so, as with so many Trump schemes, Americans are now stuck with a big, ugly mess, and conservatives are stuck pretending that it is all great, just great.”

Hayes then aired a clip of Belisario reporting from the Reflecting Pool:

BELISARIO: I’m here at the newly renovated Reflecting Pool. It’s painted American flag blue, and the Democrats are gonna tell you, “Oh, there’s green algae. It looks so bad.” But there’s pool guys cleaning it up right now. No other president would do that. But President Trump is still cleaning it up. HAYES: Does that guy realize we can see the water behind him?! But that’s their story. They’re sticking to it.

Hayes concluded, “You can’t make this stuff up, though. They hired yet another set of contractors using nano bubbler machinery provided by a company called Green Water Solutions. It’s all just Donald Trump to a T. Focus obsessively on things that do not matter. Spend taxpayer money with no accountability. Screw everything up. Pretend it’s a great improvement while leaving it to other people to clean up your mess.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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