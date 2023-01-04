Joe Rogan Left Grossed Out After Guest Claims to Have Eaten ‘12,000’ Year Old Mammoth Meat

Joe Rogan was visibly perturbed when a recent guest on his show claimed to have eaten mammoth meat dating back at least 12,000 years.

On last Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with Alaskan gold miner John Reeves about the unique experiences he has had with gold and fossils in his career.

At one point during their conversation, the topic of mammoths arose. A clip from the exchange began to circulate via JRE & the Fam on YouTube.

“I’d win the chili cook off every year. You throw a little mammoth meat in that chili,” Reeves said.

“Have you ever eaten mammoth meat?” Rogan asked.

“Oh yeah,” Reeves said without pause.

“What? You ate it? What” Rogan said confused. “How old was it?”

“We didn’t carbon-date it, but it’s gotta be at least 12,000 years old,” Reeves replied.

Reeves recalls that a friend and fellow miner that had discovered a 36,000 year-old mummified bison in Alaska in 1979, also found a full woolly mammoth.

“He didn’t make no fucking phone call. Had a little bit of a barbecue,” Reeves recalled.

“Jesus,” Rogan exclaimed.

“A lot of Jack Daniels and shit like that went down,” Reeves added.

Reeves compared the meat to shoe leather but admitted you have to let it marinate before cooking the old protein.

“Did you have any apprehension about eating — 20,000 year old mammoth?” Rogan asked.

“Not after the first few drinks,” Reeves said.

He told Rogan that the miner sold the whole animal to a collector soon after for almost half a million dollars.

“I’m not the only guy around that’s eating mammoth up there,” Reeves said about his home state Alaska.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

