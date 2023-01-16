Joe Rogan Theorizes Joe Biden’s Own Team is Trying to Get Rid of Him Before 2024 By Uncovering Mishandled Classified Documents

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently theorized the discovery of mishandled classified government documents by President Joe Biden’s staff could be a sign that his own team is trying to get rid of him before 2024.

On the Saturday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience Rogan spoke with fellow comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis, hosts of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.

During their conversation, the topic of classified documents found by President Biden’s own lawyers came into the picture.

“It’s crazy. He’s getting jammed up on like manila folders when he was like kissing 12-year-old girls on camera,” McCusker said.

“Joe Biden,” Gillis clarified.

“I don’t know jack shit about politics,” Rogan began, “But if I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him.”

“My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him. If all of a sudden they’re — his own aides are sending these — instead of like taking these classified documents, which you have located and go, ‘Well, let’s not do that again’ and fucking locking them up somewhere. His own aides –”

“Self-reporting,” Gillis said.

“Dude, come on,” Rogan replied. “That sounds sus. Well, no one self-reported that fucking laptop.”

“Well, that was Russian disinformation,” Gillis joked. “That reeks of Russian disinformation.”

“They got a hold of the social media companies and lied to them,” Rogan laughed. “They did whatever the fuck they could to keep that from happening. And even this, they discovered this before the midterms. So they didn’t release the information until after the midterms.”

“I mean, dude,” McCusker added. “I mean everyone said this a million times with like the news. If that was flip-flopped, if it was, you know, Trump’s kid, that would’ve been all over. It would’ve been like, this is the fate of our democracy — rest in the suns of blah, blah, blah.”

“A hundred percent — A hundred percent,” Rogan replied. “And the media would’ve gone right along with it.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

