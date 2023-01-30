Joe Rogan Wants Kanye West on Twitter So He Can Learn From His Mistakes: ‘There’s a Great Value in Pushing Back Against Him’

Joe Rogan recently expressed his aversion towards banning people from social media, using Kanye West’s recent ban from Twitter as an example.

Rogan recently sat down with internet entrepreneur Adam Curry to discuss the latest current events. During their conversation, the topic of free speech on social media took over.

West was banned in early December from Twitter after he tweeted a picture of a swastika.

The pair were laughing at a headline about West calling Twitter CEO Elon Musk a “half-Chinese clone.”

“Let him back on Twitter. Jesus Christ, enough already,” Rogan laughed.

As the conversation continued, Rogan added, “I mean, if you have a person like that speaking, you can always block them. You don’t have to listen to anything they say. You also don’t have to read it.”

“There’s a thing though, when a person is like that, that I think there’s a great value in pushing back against him. And if he was a person that could learn from that, maybe there’d be a great value of him reading some of the pushback against him and altering the way he thinks,” Rogan continued.

“Essentially we’re programmed by life and our decisions and our interpretations of things. And I think part of that is like, when you put stuff out there and people really fucking severely disagree with what you’re saying, you should experience that. You should learn from it and you can’t if you ban a guy,” he added.

As the conversation continued, Rogan elaborated on his initial thoughts.

“One of the things that Elon saw like very quickly is like the idea that you’re just gonna let people just go wild. No. You have to have some restrictions,” Rogan said.

“He has restrictions,” Curry agreed.

“Yes. Because he had to ban Kanye West. Like Kanye West was — I mean, which is the craziest thing ever, right? You have a rapper, who’s one of the most famous people alive, and he decides to make a Star of David with a swastika inside of it,” Rogan said.

“He touched the third rail, you know?” Curry replied. “And he has his reasons. And these are long rooted reasons that we are, neither of us are qualified to discuss.”

“I think the correct thing to do is to let him talk and then for people to talk shit about the dumb things that he’s saying — that’s normal,” Rogan said.

“It’s not normal to say you can never make these squiggly lines with your pen because it freaks me out because 100 years ago, or 80 years ago, a horrible thing happened. Yeah, a horrible thing happened. We’re all with you. What he’s saying is wrong. We’re all with you. But people should be able to say that to him. And the only way they can say that to him is if he’s actually on there,” Rogan concluded.

