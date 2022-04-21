John Kasich Says He ‘Cried’ After Trump Won 2016 GOP Nomination, Hoped People Would ‘Come to Their Senses’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) admitted Thursday he “cried” after he realized former President Donald Trump would win the Republican Party’s nomination for president in 2016.

The campaign began with so many candidates its initial debates needed two stages. By late spring of 2016, only Trump, Kasich and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) remained.

The latter two held on, despite lagging significantly in delegates. The inevitable eventually ensued: Trump was nominated, and he went on to face Hillary Clinton in November. Many critics at the time blamed Kasich, and others, for staying in the race too long and not allowing the GOP to rally around one anti-Trump candidate.

On Thursday’s Kasich & Klepper podcast with The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper, Kasich offered some new insight about his decision to drop out of the race.

Guest Julie Bowen invoked the race, and Kasich’s decision to walk away. The former governor said admitting Trump would represent the party was emotional for him.

“Well, you know, I was there ’til the bitter end, and when it was over, I haven’t ever told anyone this, I was on a plane and we were going to do a fundraiser, and I could have done it,” he said. “And I thought, ‘You know, that’s not right, I know this isn’t gonna go on because Trump’s gonna have enough votes in the convention,'” he said.

“I was really hoping that we were gonna block him and that people were gonna come to their senses,” he added. “But when it was over, we got off the plane… I went behind this building, and I cried. I had one cry.”

Kasich said after letting himself cry, he was able to move on.

“And then I went to my daughter’s school — and that was really hard,” he said. “Then [my family] came out and gave me a big hug. But then it was over, and it was a wonderful experience.”

He concluded leaving political office and a presidential race offered him a chance for a fresh start away from elected office.

Listen above, via the Kasich & Klepper podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com