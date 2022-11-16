Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway Wreck Elon Musk for ‘F*ck Up After F*ck Up’ as Twitter Boss: ‘Trump Looks Like an Adult Compared to Elon’

Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway heavily criticized Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter during a recent podcast episode and even compared him negatively to former President Donald Trump.

On a recent episode of their podcast Pivot, the pair discussed the latest developments coming out of Twitter. Both expressed their confusion and shock over how Musk’s leadership skills have steeply declined.

“I want this service to work. And so the way he’s treating people, this –story after story, it’s like the Trump administration. It really feels like that,” Swisher said. “Story after story, after fuck up after fuck up, and people tolerate that. But I don’t think he has the constituency that Trump has in terms of — all the Silicon Valley people are not going along.”

“They find this ridiculous — traffic accident and it makes Silicon Valley look bad. There’s blood in the water here, I think at this point,” she added.

“I never thought I’d say this. Trump looks like an adult compared to Elon right now,” Galloway said. “But Trump left ambassadors in place. He left the majority of generals. He left the majority of his defense team in place.Because he realized this is serious shit.”

Galloway pointed out that the GOP’s tweet from early October may have been an ominous sign for what was to come.

“When the GOP tweeted “Kanye. Musk. Trump.” Little did we know how prescient they were,” he said.

Kanye. Elon. Trump. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 7, 2022

“That was literally a tweet that summarizes three people who all suffer from the same thing. I don’t know if it’s megalomania, I don’t know if it’s mental illness, it doesn’t matter,” Galloway addded. “But here’s the thing. This is what we’re witnessing. And all his fans will weigh in and say, ‘Oh no, there’s a genius behind this. And he is doing what’s required.'”

“There is,” Swisher insisted.

“There isn’t,” Galloway pushed back.

As the conversation continued, Swisher argued the genius of Musk was now buried under all the dark parts that are now out in the open.

“All the dark parts of his personality have now won out. Honestly, All the dark parts in here — whatever happens at Twitter, whatever he transforms into, it’s like watching, you know, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. This is just a disaster,” she concluded.

Listen above via Pivot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com