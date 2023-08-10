Kari Lake Praises Joe Rogan as a ‘Brave Man’ After He Said ‘Real Fraud’ Happened in Her AZ Election

Former Arizona Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake was overjoyed to see podcaster Joe Rogan say that there was “real fraud” in her failed 2022 election.

Rogan made the claim during a conversation with commentator Patrick Bet-David on last Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Lake proudly posted the moment to Twitter, declaring that “people are waking up.”

“How much election fraud do you think is real? Because I don’t think it’s zero. I think we could all agree it’s not zero. And we know that these voting machines can be fucked with. And we know that there’s some irregularities,” Rogan said.

“All that — the Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss. It doesn’t look like that’s invalid. It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas.”

Lake expressed her excitement over Rogan’s comments on Twitter.

“This is the power of Independent Media,” Lake declared. “The Pravda Press has done everything possible to bury the truth about what happened on Election Day in Maricopa County.”

“But one brave man with a podcast just told our story to an audience of 11 million people,” Lake wrote.

Despite her 2022 loss, Lake still continues to spread concern for widespread voter issues. She is also widely believed to be preparing to launch a Senate bid.

