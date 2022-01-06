Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.

While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) insulting Cheney.

“I don’t understand how those people frankly look themselves in the mirror,” Cheney replied. “What we’re dealing with here is a situation where we had an assault on the Capitol and we need to understand what happened and we need to make sure the people who did it are held accountable.”

Cheney then slammed Carlson, Hawley, and Cruz for there responses to the Capitol riot.

“To be in a situation where you’re unwilling to get to the bottom of what happened, where you’re trying to obstruct the investigation, where you’re rejecting the importance of an investigation or, you know, frankly, in the case of the people that you mentioned, embracing the former president,” she said. “You know, my view is that the Republican Party is a party that’s based on conservative principles.”

Listen to that moment above, and the entire episode below, via Honestly with Bari Weiss.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com