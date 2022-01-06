Only Two Republicans Attend Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional Address on Jan 6: Dick and Liz Cheney

Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, were the only Republicans present during Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional address reflecting on the events of January 6, 2021.

Nearly the entire Republican side of the House chamber was empty — save the father and daughter from Wyoming who sat in the front row in support of Pelosi’s speech calling out the violent riots that took place one year ago.

Cheney has become an outlier in the Republican caucus regarding the attack on the Capitol on that day, in particular, her vocal frustration with her party colleagues who she claims are looking the other way in not holding former President Donald Trump accountable for baseless claims of election fraud that many of the rioters believed to be true.

CNN’s Dana Bash noted how meaningful their attendance was to Pelosi, who immediately embraced them after their speech, as well as how Mr. Cheney “made a point of being there as a symbol to stand with his daughter, but also stand with the rule of law and the Republican Party that he thinks —and he was certainly a controversial guy — but he believes in the basics of the constitution and obviously wanted to stand by his daughter.”

Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chairwoman on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, has previously said that her father is concerned about the state of the GOP.

“My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com