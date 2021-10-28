Tucker Carlson Calls Liz Cheney ‘Coward’ and ‘Liar’ After She Rips His Insane 1/6 Special

Tucker Carlson responded Thursday night to criticism over his insane upcoming special on January 6.

Carlson shared a promo Wednesday night for a “Patriot Purge” documentary series airing soon that features someone suggesting the violent riot at the Capitol was a “false flag.” The series will debut next week on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation.

The batshit preview received widespread condemnation. Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera called “bullshit” on Carlson’s special, and other individuals at Fox News told Mediaite’s Colby Hall they are similarly disturbed by it.

The one reaction Carlson picked out to respond to came from Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY). Cheney ripped Fox for giving Carlson a platform to “spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6.”

Carlson only showed that part of her tweet, but not the rest of it, which said, “As

@FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation. @rupertmurdoch @jayawallace @Suzannescott @SpeakerRyan”

This was how Carlson summarized that part: “Cheney made her point explicit. ‘Make her point stop talking. Deplatform his show at once.'”

“This is not CNN. We work for Fox News. Our bosses don’ pull people off the air just because some screechy little politician doesn’t like what we say,” Carlson continued.

He mockingly dismissed the idea that his special is “abetting violence” and, as he pushed back, he referred to the shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt as “shooting an unarmed female Trump supporter to death.”

Carlson continued to downplay January 6 as he promoted his special.

He added that he invited Cheney on the show, but “she emphatically refused to come.”

“It turns out that Liz Cheney is not simply a liar, she is also a coward,” Carlson said.

Cheney responded on Twitter and asked, “Tucker: are you still falsely contending the voting machines were corrupted and the election was stolen?”

Re-upping this tweet so everyone can see the whole thing, including the part @TuckerCarlson was afraid to show. Tucker: are you still falsely contending the voting machines were corrupted and the election was stolen? https://t.co/SHpqhST65a — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 29, 2021

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com