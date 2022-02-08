Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban claims he could mount a successful 2024 presidential run but won’t for the sake of his family.

“No,” Cuban said in response to Jay Williams saying Cuban should run for President in 2024 on his NPR The Limits podcast.

“Do you think you would have what it took to be the president of the United States of America?” Williams replied.

“Of course,” Cuban answered. “Well, I shouldn’t say, of course you never know until — until you know, right? It’s the hardest job in the world so I’m not going going to be that arrogant.”

Cuban explained that he is the man for the job, but is worried about his family. “At the same time, relative to anybody else, I think I could do the job, but I would never put my family through that,” he said. “As much as charisma is important to getting elected, the whole process is the worst thing possible for a family. You literally have to disregard, unless you have, like my kids are 12, 15 and 18. And so unless you’re willing to disregard their mental health at that age, you can’t do it.”

Cuban explained that he’d specifically be worried about his past mistakes being under a microscope. “Any mistake I’ve ever made in my life is going to be amplified 100,000 times. And let’s just say, you know, I had fun in the 80s and the 90s.”

Listen above via The Limits with Jay Williams.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com