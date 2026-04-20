Tucker Carlson Slams Ben Shapiro for His ‘Many Attacks on Jesus’ — But Provides Zero Examples

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Tucker Carlson slammed Ben Shapiro for his “many attacks on Jesus” — but failed to give his audience any specific examples.

The gripe was one of many Carlson made against his rival pundit during the latest episode of his show on Monday. Carlson said he was watching Shapiro’s show recently when he became disgusted by the host’s “gall” to argue Americans do not have the “right” to live and die in their hometowns.

“If you can’t find a job in the town you’re from, where your parents are buried, where you spent your whole life, that’s on you,” Shapiro said, according to Carlson’s version of it.

“Yeah, move out,” Carlson’s brother Buckley Carlson chimed in.

“Yeah, move out, go somewhere else. Become a migrant,” Carlson continued. “Like, who do you think you are? You think you deserve to live in the town you grew up in?”

He then said it was the most off-putting thing he’d ever heard from Shapiro.

“Man, I don’t think there’s anything that’s upset me more than that clip,” Carlson said. “I mean, his many attacks on Jesus, his calls for slaughtering populations, just the bigotry [and] the cruelty of his program — I don’t think anything has made me more enraged than that.”

Carlson did not point to any examples of Shapiro rudely criticizing Jesus, though. Shapiro, who is Jewish, has said he does not believe Jesus is the messiah — like all practicing Jews. He told Joe Rogan once he thought of Jesus as a “Jew who tried to lead a revolt against the Romans and got killed for his trouble.”

But he does not appear to have criticized Jesus publicly, and has endorsed Judeo-Christian values and encouraged his viewers to go to church on his show, if they’re Christian.

Carlson’s remarks on Monday come after the two popular pundits have been trading shots for months. Shapiro branded Carlson a “coward” who peddles “anti-American” conspiracy theories in December; that followed Carlson ripping The Daily Wire star, saying Shapiro doesn’t “care about the country at all” and is more concerned with Israel — a common anti-Semitic trope.

And in a YouTube video titled “Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Care About Americans, And He Just Proved It,” Carlson argued Shapiro “does not want to have” a conversation about how debt is stopping Americans from getting married and starting families — an issue, Carlson said, that Shapiro supposedly cares about.

More recently, the two commentators have voiced opposite opinions on Trump’s war on Iran. Shapiro has supported it, while Carlson has called it “absolutely disgusting and evil.” And Shapiro urged Vice President JD Vance last week to stop “honoring garbage” like Carlson and comic Theo Von.

Watch above.

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