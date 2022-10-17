Matt Walsh Declares Anime ‘Satanic’ But Admits He’s Not Sure Why

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh is speaking out against Japanese style animation but he admits, he doesn’t have a good argument against it.

In a recent clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Walsh appears to be answering viewer questions.

“What’s your opinion on anime? It’s really popular amongst teens and young adults,” Walsh said, reading off the question.

“I think it’s all satanic. I have no argument for it. I have no argument for why it’s satanic. It just seems that way to me,” he said. Walsh has often referred to himself as a “theocratic fascist.”

“All anime to me seems weird, just like bizarre, creepy,” Walsh added.

“In general, I don’t think that adults should be, whether it’s anime or any other kind of cartoon. With rare exception, adults really shouldn’t be watching cartoons in general, I would say,” he concluded.

Walsh, whose hot takes often land him in the center of controversy, has made recent headlines with the release of his Daily Wire documentary What is a Woman?

Over the weekend, Walsh was met with protesters at the University of Houston before he was set to speak with students and show the documentary, which many critics deem transphobic.

The crowd allegedly chanted “fuck Matt Walsh” and “trans rights are human rights,” leading up to the event.

