Megyn Kelly Opens Up About How ‘Narrative’ on Cops Affected Her After Police Officer Brother Was Hospitalized in ‘Gang’ Attack

Megyn Kelly opened up about how her own family has dealt with negativity surrounding police and law officers.

During the Wednesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly spoke with author Rafael Mangual candidly about the rising crime and attacks on local law enforcement.

She elaborated that the topic is one she can personally relate to because her brother was once an Albany police officer who was attacked on duty.

“This is one of the reasons why the narrative about police bothers me so much. I have a brother who’s a police officer. He’s now just retired, but he became a lieutenant. So he rose all the way up through the ranks in inner city, Albany, where I’m from, and he was attacked at one point by a gang of thugs who came after him and really hurt him,” she said.

Kelly didn’t go into specifics but added that the event led to her brother being hospitalized for a while.

“He was in the hospital for a long time. And what did he do when he got better? He went right back out. This is when he was a beat, you know — on foot patrolman, went right back out and kept protecting them and went into house after house,” she said.

“This a predominantly Black neighborhood. House after house, protecting women who were getting beaten and kids who were getting hurt. And, you know, Black members of the community who were victims of Black on Black crime, which is what it tended to be there,” Kelly added.

She elaborated that a few bad cops have tarnished the profession for many others, driving some to quit.

“And never once said a racist thing. I mean, this is my brother, I know him well. Never once said a racist thing. Had a racist thought. Just kept going back out there to protect folks, was never accused of anything like that. Had a stellar career,” Kelly said.

“And then because of some cop in Minneapolis, he’s got the nation pointing at him saying, ‘You’re a racist. You’re a terrible person. You’re a racist, and you and your fellow cops don’t deserve funding for what you do,'” she added, most likely referencing Officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

“He’s just one example of cops who are like, ‘What? Like, this is the thanks that we get?’ And he continued doing his job as did his brethren out there serving the community. But so many have said, ‘Forget this. Forget it. Why would I do this,'” she concluded.

Listen via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

