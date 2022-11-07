Megyn Kelly Rages at New York Times For Accusing Her of Spreading Misinformation on Pelosi Attack: ‘It’s Called Journalism’

Megyn Kelly is calling out The New York Times for accusing her of spreading misinformation regarding the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Last Tuesday, Kelly spoke about the attack with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on her SiriusXM radio program, The Megyn Kelly Show.

During their conversation, Kelly believed the San Francisco Police Department looked foolish for their handling of the attack and the very limited amount of information they had made public about the incident:

I feel like at a minimum, the SFPD has egg on its face because even under the most generous story to Paul Pelosi and to the San Francisco police, they were in the house when this guy attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. I’m not sure how that happened. How do you have police officers on site and an 82-year-old gets attacked with a hammer in front of you when you have a gun as a police officer? It’s one of the many questions here.

Kelly, alongside Cotton, called for the release of home security footage from the Pelosi home.

“Let’s see it all,” she said, “I don’t know what went on. I know enough to smell a rat. There’s something going on here that they’re not telling us. I just don’t know what it is.”

In an article published by The New York Times on Saturday titled, How Republicans Fed a Misinformation Loop About the Pelosi Attack, they labeled Kelly as one of many “prominent figures” who had “spread misinformation or cast doubt on the attack” on Paul Pelosi.

A picture of Kelly was labeled as “Raised doubts that all facts were being disclosed,” regarding the attack.

Kelly took to Twitter Monday morning to blast the article and The New York Times.

“The NYT lists me as a spreader of misinfo re the P Pelosi attack bc I “raised doubts that all facts were being disclosed.” It’s called JOURNALISM. SFPD clearly has more to disclose but if u ask for it, you’re a “misinfo” spreader like @Miguelnbc. Grow up, NYT & DO YOUR JOB,” Kelly said.

The NYT lists me as a spreader of misinfo re the P Pelosi attack bc I “raised doubts that all facts were being disclosed.”

It’s called JOURNALISM. SFPD clearly has more to disclose but if u ask for it, you’re a “misinfo” spreader like @Miguelnbc. Grow up, NYT & DO YOUR JOB. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 7, 2022

Within the tweet, she mentioned Miguel Almaguer a journalist from NBC News whose report on the Paul Pelosi attack, raised questions about the circumstances of the event and was eventually retracted.

Kelly retweeted Almaguer’s original story with the simple caption, “Reminder…”

