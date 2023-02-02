Megyn Kelly Says Tom Brady Sacrificing His Marriage For Another Year in the NFL was ‘A Middle Finger’ to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

Commentator Megyn Kelly reacted to Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL, criticizing his decision to play one more season.

According to the New York Post, Kelly spoke about the news of Brady’s retirement with commentators Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson and discussed the personal impact this last year of football has had on him.

“I mean, honestly, like, Tom Brady seems like a rather sweet guy,” Kelly began. “I don’t think he’s evil hearted. I actually, you know, he’s amazing as a football player, but the collapse of your marriage over one extra year of football seems like something one should regret.”

As the conversation continued, Kelly recognized that there could be other contributing factors unbeknownst to the public that led to Brady’s split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“You know, she gave an interview talking about how ‘it’s my turn. I put my career on hold.’ She was the world’s number one supermodel and that she really wanted him to retire. And she was sick of having to worry about him out there and he wouldn’t do it,” Kelly said.

“Understanding all those dynamics, I have to say, like, to me, this is just a tragedy,” Kelly said. “If that really was the reason, you know what we’ve said? Like he lasted one more year — for one year. He lost his spouse, but like, where’s the self-sacrifice? Like where is the mature decision to say, ‘I will table my one year to sacrifice for you, my spouse, to sacrifice for the sake of my marriage and for the sake of my children to have their family remain together.'”

Jashinsky expressed hope that Brady would use the retirement move as the first step in getting his family back together.

Kelly disagreed, noting that the two were already legally divorced. “I do have to wonder if this really was the reason, as you know, the reports say, what would it be like to be Gisele today?” Kelly said.

“You know, Gisele Bündchen is waking up to do her next big photo shoot and sees ‘What? Okay? So you could have saved the marriage a year ago when I begged you to do this and you refused and you decided for 300 plus days, it would be worth it to lose me. Cause all this heartache to our children, blow up our beautiful life for what, for one season?’ I mean, just the insult. And even if that was — if that is what actually happened, what a middle finger like that isn’t a good marriage. That is somebody who’s not actually connected and in love and you know, intimately involved in the way you would expect and want your spouse to be,” she added.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

