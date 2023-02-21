MTG Wants to BAN Americans From Voting For 5 Years If They Move From Blue State to Red

Fresh off her widely-panned tweet calling for a “national divorce,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is proposing a temporary voting ban on Democrats who move to red states.

Monday, Greene sparked fury by calling for a national divorce, citing irreconcilable differences between states.

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

Tuesday, she appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show to elaborate on her idea and explain how she would keep red and blue states separated. A clip from their conversation began to circulate on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“A national divorce is not a civil war. It’s actually separating by red states and blue states and making state rights and state power a lot stronger than it is right now,” Greene said.

“It would be shrinking the federal government, for example, we can take education. Well, if we have a national divorce, there’s no need for the Department of Education. Red states and Blue States would be in control of the education in each state,” she explained. Greene also tweeted out her proposal in a lengthy thread.

🧵Thread: Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union. Definition of irreconcilable differences:

inability to agree on most… https://t.co/6hko0vnHbd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2023

Greene suggested that for red states, parents would be in charge of the education curriculum, and “LGBTQ Woke Teachers” would be fired.

She also clarified that she was not arguing for separate nations, but rather the Department of Defense would protect national borders “so that each state could exist how it chooses to exist.”

Kirk pushed back, saying, “I don’t think the left would ever stop. I don’t think they’ll ever stop trying to invade our states or our county. So how do we stop them?”

“Well, I think that, you know, red states could choose, how they allow people to vote in their states,” Greene said.

“What I think would be something that some red states could propose is, well, okay, if Democrat voters choose to flee these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things and they really change their mind on the types of policies that they support,” Greene raged.

“Well, once they move to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years,” Greene concluded, suggesting to disenfranchise her fellow Americans over their political views.

“You can live there, you can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values that you basically created in the blue states you came from by voting for Democrat leaders and Democrat policies,” she said.

Greene previously offered a similar proposal in December 2021, writing on Twitter, “Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

