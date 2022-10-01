‘Nation Based on Grift’: Dem Rep on Dean Obeidallah Show Rips ‘Sh*tty’ Capitalists Like Trump Who ‘Worship’ Free Market

Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that Republicans are “worshipping” at the “altar” of the free market, and therefore do not embrace “democrative decision-making.”

“You can’t have a nation based on grift and have it sustainable,” he said.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the two were discussing the threat they say the GOP poses to Social Security and Medicare, and host Obeidallah said that Republicans “don’t want government to work.”

“I mean, isn’t that the essence of it? When government is helping people, it undermines their reason for being as a party,” he said.

Pocan agreed that it’s the “fundamental core” of what Republicans believe, and that ex-president Donald Trump is the prime example as a constant “grifter.”

You know what, this is the fundamental core of what they believe in, right? That somehow the market should be what drives things, not democratize decision making, you know? And because of that and we’ve seen this. This is the Republican Party. I’ve been doing this 30 years next year, local, state and federal government. Okay? I’ve watched it at every level. And, you know, this is the point where they’re off the balance completely. Like what they’re doing is taking us in a direction that will not keep us to be the power that we are. Because ultimately we’re watching the wealthy get way too wealthy. Corporations aren’t paying any of their fair share. I was so glad to see what we did in the Inflation Reduction Act by having a minimum corporate tax. But I guarantee within the next two years they’ll find a massive loophole and once again, we’ll be fighting the same fight until we decide that actually people through a democracy, make the decisions rather than somehow the free market is the the altar that we’re worshiping on. That’s going to be the problem that we’re going to face. And, you know, Trump is like the ultimate example of a shitty capitalist, right? I mean, there’s plenty of capitalism that’s around. But but he’s the example of the guy who’s a constant grifter even as president. The guy’s a grifter. You can’t have a nation based on grift and have it sustainable.

Watch above, via SiriusXM.

