Rachel Maddow’s Podcast ‘Ultra’ is Headed to Hollywood as Steven Spielberg Acquires Film Rights

Rachel Maddow’s latest podcast is potentially headed to the big screen, attached to one of the most famous people in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg.

According to Deadline, Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment has optioned the filming rights to Maddow’s Ultra podcast.

The show, which premiered back in October, is an eight-episode series revolving around a historic plot to undermine American democracy.

It’s produced by Maddow’s production company Surprise Inside, in conjunction with MSNBC.

The show has consistently been among the top ten podcasts on Apple, in the weeks since its premiere.

Now, it’s in the hands of Spielberg. Although the Hollywood legend is not set to direct the film, he will produce the movie adaptation alongside Bridge of Spies producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

According to Deadline, the talks to purchase film rights to the podcast became a bidding war in recent months with Maddow taking meetings with high-level Hollywood execs in an attempt to find the show, which she wrote and hosted, a perfect home.

The podcast is just the latest venture from Maddow who renegotiated a stellar deal with MSNBC earlier this year that allowed her to pursue projects in various formats outside of her once-a-week show.

This is Maddow’s second podcast. Her first, titled Bag Man, covered the dirty dealings and resignation of former Vice President Spiro Agnew. The book adaptation of the show was released by Maddow in 2020.

